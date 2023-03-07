850 cops to ensure peaceful Holi in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

Around 850 police personnel will be deployed in the city to ensure peaceful Holi celebrations.

The police said 850 cops, including eight DSPs, 25 SHOs and Inspectors, would be deployed from 9 am to 5 pm. As many as 64 floating nakas would also be laid in the city between 9 pm and 4 pm and from 6 pm to 10 pm.

The police said patrolling would be intensified around Panjab University and girls’ hostels. The vehicle movement would be restricted on the ‘geri route’ between Sector 11 and the Sector 9/10 chowk. The police added that adequate arrangements were also being made at Sukhna Lake, Elante Mall and the markets of Sector 15, 11, 17, 22 and 20.

Anti-drunken driving nakas will be laid in the city. Besides, a special drive to curb eve-teasing, hooliganism and drinking at public places would be conducted, the police said.