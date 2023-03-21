865 EWS seats allotted in 67 Chandigarh schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

In a recent development, the draw for the EWS (economically weaker sections) was undertaken and a total of 865 seats were allotted in 67 schools. The Department of Education has now issued a directive to all onboard schools to verify and admit the selected candidates at the earliest.

To ensure that the admission process is carried out smoothly, the department has advised schools to work around the ongoing annual examinations so that the parents of the EWS/DG admit students and the students sitting for exams are not inconvenienced.

In addition, a monitoring committee has been constituted to address any grievances received from parents or schools. The committee consists of Deputy Director, DEO, Deputy DEO-I, and two representatives of private schools.

The department has received 10 complaints from parents so far, which have been referred to the committee. Additionally, 29 applications have been rejected by schools, which have also been referred to the committee.