866 get degrees at ISB convocation

Mohali, April 8

The Indian School of Business (ISB) celebrated the graduation of 866 students from the Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGP) at its Mohali and Hyderabad campuses. Nipun Bansal was named the gold medallist from the PGP class of 2024 across both campuses, and Antara Choudhury received the ISB-Parmeshwar Godrej Award, given to an exemplary woman student who has a strong record of commitment to social causes from the graduating PGP class.

The PGP 2024 batch saw a diverse mix from engineering (49%) and non-engineering (51%) backgrounds spreading over a work experience ranging from two to 24 years. The graduation ceremony was organised at Mohali today.

As many as 394 companies registered at the PGP placement and made 1,206 job offers.

Managing to pivot beyond their existing work profiles, 71 per cent of the students transitioned between industries, and 75 per cent shifted between functions. Over 20 companies made more than 10 offers each.

