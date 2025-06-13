DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / 87 UIAMS students secure jobs in campus placements

87 UIAMS students secure jobs in campus placements

9 students offered Rs 16.42 LPA package
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:15 PM Jun 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

As many as 87 MBA students at the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), Panjab University, secured campus placements. Nine of them received an impressive Rs 16.42 lakh per annum package — the highest this season.

Advertisement

The placement drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from 26 leading companies from diverse sectors, including banking, finance, IT, insurance, marketing, and consulting etc.

“Students of various departments of Panjab University continue to shine academically and professionally. I congratulate the placement team, teachers, and students on their achievements,” said university Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig.

Advertisement

Director of UIAMS, Prof Anupreet Kaur Mavi, congratulated the students and the placement team. She said, “We are proud of the career paths our students are embarking on. The numbers of placements reflect the quality of education and the institute's growing repute among recruiters.”

Key Highlights:

Total Job Offers: 87

Companies Participated: 26

Top Recruiters: Federal Bank, Mahindra Finance, Capgemini, Bunge, Tirupati HealthCare, SBI Mutual Funds, HDFC Life, Policy Bazaar, Growwtide, Vodafone Idea etc

Highest package offered: Rs 16.42 LPA

Average package: Rs 6.84 LPA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts