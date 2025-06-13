87 UIAMS students secure jobs in campus placements

As many as 87 MBA students at the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), Panjab University, secured campus placements. Nine of them received an impressive Rs 16.42 lakh per annum package — the highest this season.

The placement drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from 26 leading companies from diverse sectors, including banking, finance, IT, insurance, marketing, and consulting etc.

“Students of various departments of Panjab University continue to shine academically and professionally. I congratulate the placement team, teachers, and students on their achievements,” said university Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig.

Director of UIAMS, Prof Anupreet Kaur Mavi, congratulated the students and the placement team. She said, “We are proud of the career paths our students are embarking on. The numbers of placements reflect the quality of education and the institute's growing repute among recruiters.”

Key Highlights: Total Job Offers: 87 Companies Participated: 26 Top Recruiters: Federal Bank, Mahindra Finance, Capgemini, Bunge, Tirupati HealthCare, SBI Mutual Funds, HDFC Life, Policy Bazaar, Growwtide, Vodafone Idea etc Highest package offered: Rs 16.42 LPA Average package: Rs 6.84 LPA