88-run victory for Century Academy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

Century Cricket Academy (CCA) defeated RG Cricket Academy by 88 runs in the last league match of the 3rd Lala Amarnath Aggarwal Memorial U-16 Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, CCA posted 249/3 in 30 overs with the help of Aaryan Dhawan (73), Paras Dhamija (54), Chirag Makkar (39), Shaurya Badak (35) and Dikshant Mehta (25). Yash claimed two wickets, while Mihir Thakur took one for the bowling side.

In reply, RG Cricket Academy posted 161/7 in 30 overs. Karan Yadav (28) was the top scorer for the side, followed by Jeevesh (24), Veer Kalkhanday (21), Harshdeep Singh (19), Yash (19) and Lovepreet (12). Shaurya Badak took two wickets, while Dhamija, Shivam Pant, Tanveer Monga and Agamjot Singh took one wicket each for the bowling side.

#Cricket