Rs 88L claim awarded at Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 13

A settlement award of Rs 88 lakh was passed by the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) at the National Lok Adalat here today. There was a dispute between the parties was brought before the MACT regarding claim of death of one Suraj Parkash in roadside accident. Both the parties agreed to settle the matter amicably. Cheque worth Rs 88 lakh was given by the Insurance Company to dependents of the deceased in the National Lok Adalat.

A 17-year-old litigation between Alamjit Singh and Singhpura Co-operative House Building Society since the year 2005 also ended in the National Lok Adalat. The case had already been decided by the Trial Court and in appeal before the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, efforts were made for settlement between the parties. Ultimately both the parties arrived at a compromise and buried the hatchet.

A 12-year litigation also came to an end when the matter was taken up for settlement between the parties in the National Lok Adalat today.

Baljinder Singh Maan, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, informed that in this National Lok Adalat, 13,263 cases had been taken up out of which 7,421 cases were disposed of by virtue of compromise and awards worth Rs 3,16,42,84,495 were passed by different Lok Adalat Benches.

Of 7,575 cases, 4,830 settled in Panchkula

A total of 4,830 cases were disposed of at the National Lok Adalat, organised at the District Courts, Panchkula, and the Sub-Divisional Courts, Kalka, today. As many as 7,575 cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat. Sampreet Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Panchkula, said of the total 7,575 cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat and 4,830 cases were disposed of.

4,780 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib

More than 4,780 cases were disposed of and a sum of Rs 5 crore was disbursed as compensation at the National Lok Adalat, said Nirbhow Singh Gill, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Fatehgarh Sahib.