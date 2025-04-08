89 govt schools in Mohali get facelift

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains inaugurated newly developed infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2.34 crore across three government senior secondary schools of Mohali district, while announcing a facelift completed in 89 schools across the district as part of the “Sikhya Kranti” initiative.

Bains inaugurated Block A & C renovated at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore and mini-science centre at Swargwasi Gurnam Singh Saini Senior Secondary School, Dera Bassi. The science centre, equipped with modern learning tools, was established at a cost of Rs 10 lakh for STEM education. Additionally, a newly constructed toilet block for girls, costing Rs 5.65 lakh, was also inaugurated.

At the School of Eminence, Phase-11, Mohali, the Education Minister inaugurated a new boundary wall constructed at a cost of Rs 13.99 lakh. He also announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the construction of a playground at the school.

Advertisement

At the Shaheed Lieutenant Bikram Singh Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Sialba near Majri, a new boundary wall was constructed with Rs 5.75 lakh and three new classrooms built at a cost of Rs 26.66 lakh. Existing classrooms had also been renovated at a cost of Rs 2 lakh. A new lab was being constructed with Rs 33 lakh at the school, he said.

Infrastructure projects worth Rs. 42.36 lakh were dedicated today in the Government Primary Schools located in Bishangarh, Bishanpura Khera, Majri, Phase-VII and Phase-2 of Mohali. The Education Minister also inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1.23 crore in four government schools of Ropar district.

Advertisement

Physics, chemistry and biology laboratories, a playground, track and classrooms along with boundary wall have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 60.6 lakh at Government Senior Secondary School, Lutheri.

A boundary wall built with Rs 10 lakh at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Nangal Sarsa and 100-m-long boundary wall of Government Primary School, Nangal Sarsa at Rs 5 lakh, he said.

Education Minister, along with the MLA from Rupnagar Advocate Dinesh Kumar Chadha, inaugurated the development works at the Government Senior Secondary Smart School in Chanoli Bassi village of Nurpur Bedi block carried out for Rs 37 lakh — an integrated science lab has been constructed at Rs 11 lakh; toilets block for boys built at Rs 1.18 lakh and a 300-m boundary wall of the school constructed at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. The hall room has been renovated and a shed for a cycle stand has been built at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. At the Government Primary School Chanoli Bassi, new classrooms have also been constructed at a cost of Rs 9.55 lakh and boundary wall at Rs 1.60 lakh.