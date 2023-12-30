9.28L challans, police net Rs 10-cr penalty this year

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

Amid strict monitoring, the UT police issued 9.28 lakh traffic challans for various offences in 2023, resulting in the collection of Rs 10.35 crore fine. Red light jumping accounted for 44.30 per cent of the offences.

In 2021 and 2022, the police had collected Rs 12.51 crore and Rs 10.18 crore, respectively, as fine. The police said challans were issued on the spot, through CCTV cameras, speed radars, camcorders and through pictures received on social media platforms.

As per the police, 4.11 lakh challans were issued for red light jumping, followed by speeding (2.02 lakh).

As many as 1.23 lakh challans were issued to two-wheeler riders riding without helmets, while 1.22 lakh to those stopping vehicles beyond zebra crossing.

Additionally, 3,156 were fined for drunken driving and 1,736 driving licences were recommended for suspension for various violations.

Notably, 9,224 challans were disposed of through virtual court. To address the issue of traffic violations, the police conducted various awareness programmes to educate people about the traffic rules.