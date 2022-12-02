Rs 9.3-cr NGT fine to be spent on treating waste

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The environmental compensation of Rs 9.30 crore imposed earlier on the Municipal Corporation by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) will be spent on processing waste in the city.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal today said the civic body will first submit the amount to the administration. It will further spend it on processing waste at the plant in Sector 25. An environmental compensation of Rs 5.60 crore was imposed as the sewage treatment plants (STPs) under the MC were not found to be complying with the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) levels of under 10 mg/l and faecal coliform levels of under 100 MPN/100 ml.

Further, an environmental compensation of Rs 3 crore was levied on the MC for its failure in management and processing of municipal solid waste of the city. Another Rs 70 lakh cost had been imposed for failing to bioremediate legacy waste on a 20-acre dumpsite.