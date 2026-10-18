9 Chandigarh heritage furniture pieces worth up to Rs 2.30 cr set for France auction, activist seeks urgent intervention

Even as the pair of Pierre Jeanneret X-Leg Armchairs auctioned in the Netherlands on October 10 remains unrecovered — sold for €3,000 despite fifteen days' advance notice to the Chandigarh Administration — nine more Chandigarh heritage furniture pieces, with a combined estimate of €133,000 to €176,000 (approximately Rs 1.73 crore to Rs 2.30 crore), are scheduled to go under the hammer at Paris Oise Enchères auction house in Chantilly, France, on October 25, with just seven days available for intervention.

Heritage activist Ajay Jagga, member of the UT Heritage Items Protection Cell and the Administrator's Advisory Council, alerted the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Culture and the Chandigarh Administration today, copying the Indian Ambassador in Paris, seeking urgent diplomatic intervention before the Chantilly sale — the largest single-auction lot of Chandigarh heritage furniture to surface this year.

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Seven of the nine lots carry explicit catalogue declarations of Chandigarh Administrative Buildings as provenance. Jagga has noted that Lot 287 — a rare large teak table — is separately described as a special commission for the dependencies of the Palace of the Maharaja of Patiala, requiring independent provenance verification rather than automatic Chandigarh attribution.

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The FIR that was never registered

The most pointed aspect of today's representation is Jagga's reference to the Netherlands failure. The Chandigarh Administration's Director Culture had written to the SSP on September 25 seeking FIR registration for both the Netherlands and Paris auctions of that period. The FIR was not registered in time. The Netherlands sale proceeded on October 10 and the armchairs were sold for €3,000. The same unregistered FIR request now sits as the foundation for this October 25 intervention — and without a fresh FIR being lodged immediately, the diplomatic chain that stalled Paris in June and Barcelona in July cannot be activated in time.

Jagga has drawn an explicit SOP map for the authorities: Culture to Police — Police to lodge FIR — back to Culture — Culture forwarding to MEA — MEA activating diplomatic channels in France to move for suspension of the auction. "The occurrence of the auction despite prior intimation makes the present situation all the more serious and calls for immediate preventive intervention before October 25 so that the same situation is not repeated," he wrote.

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Scale and urgency

At nine lots and a combined upper estimate of €176,000, the Chantilly sale is the largest concentration of Chandigarh heritage furniture in a single overseas auction since 20 items went under the hammer in Paris in October 2022 for Rs 3.81 crore. The demountable administrative office listed as Lot 283 and the monumental filing cabinet at Lot 233 — estimated at €20,000-25,000 and €30,000-40,000 respectively — are among the most significant institutional pieces to surface in any auction this year.

With seven days available, the intervention window is comparable to the one that produced the June 25 Paris stalling — the first in this series. That outcome required the Chandigarh Administration to register FIRs, address a formal communication to the MEA and have the Indian Embassy in Paris activated, all within a similar timeframe. Whether the Administration moves at the same pace this time — given that the FIR from the September 25 request remains unregistered — will determine whether Chantilly follows Paris and Barcelona, or follows the Netherlands and Chicago.

The Tribune has sought responses from the Chandigarh Administration, Chandigarh Police and the MEA. Responses are awaited.