 9-day book fair at P'kula in June : The Tribune India

9-day book fair at P'kula in June

9-day book fair at P'kula in June


Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 8

A nine-day national book fair will be organised for literature lovers and intellectuals of tricity by various well-known publishers of the country under the art and literature festival to be held in the month of June.

Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust, India, and Vivek Kalia, Additional Director (Administration), Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, visited Panchkula in connection with the preparations for organising the book fair on Saturday.

The first such book fair is being organised in Panchkula by the Haryana Government in collaboration with the National Book Trust, Yuvraj Malik said. After the successful organisation of this fair, book fairs will be organised in other districts of the state as well.

He said in the book fair people would get a golden opportunity to get information about the books of famous publishers of the country. Apart from this, a Haryana book corner will be set up in the fair exclusively displaying the books of Haryana’s martyrs, freedom fighters, legends and various publishers depicting the rich culture of Haryana. He said that book reviews, discussions and direct dialogues and lectures of writers and litterateurs would also be organised by eminent speakers during the book fair. Apart from this, children-author segment will also be organised in which schoolchildren will get a unique opportunity to interact with well-known writers and litterateurs to know their experiences.

Vivek Kalia, Additional Director (Administration), Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, said that on the initiative of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Panchkula is going to witness the book fair for the first time. He said the main objective of this festival was to encourage art and literature as well as to make the youth aware of the ancient rich culture of Haryana. He said that cultural programmes based on the culture of Haryana will be presented every day in the festival. National Book Trust India’s nodal officer Ashok Kumar, Academy of History and Culture Haryana’s Assistant Director Dr Jagdish, Art and Culture Officer (Sculpture) of Art and Cultural Affairs Department Hriday Kaushal, Art and Culture Officer (Theatre) Tania GS Chauhan and other concerned officers were among those present

in the meeting.

#Panchkula

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab

3
Haryana

Indian Women’s Hockey Team captain Savita Punia gets married to Canada-based software engineer at private ceremony in Chandigarh

4
Trending

‘Chill guys, it's just PDA’: People shaming couple for hugging, kissing inside Delhi Metro face netizens ire

5
Nation

President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in Sukhoi-30 fighter jet in Assam’s Tezpur

6
Nation

Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

7
Nation

BJP's southern push: C R Kesavan, great-grandson of freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari, joins saffron party

8
Nation

Kiren Rijiju's car meets with accident in J-K, Minister safe: Police

9
Nation

Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot

10
Haryana

Amid Covid surge, Haryana makes wearing of face masks mandatory in public places

Don't Miss

View All
European GI tag boost for Kangra tea
Features Variety

European GI tag boost for Kangra tea

Medals make even khaps modern
Features

Medals make even khaps modern

Singh Bandhu’s tranquil notes
Features

Singh Bandhu's tranquil notes

Shimla airport, cops, and sarees
Comment

Shimla airport, cops, and sarees

67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal
Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Nation

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Top News

Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO SE Asia Chief

Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO South-East Asia chief

India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, ...

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understandin...

Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11

Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11

Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 p...

Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography

Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography

Pawar recounts in the book how Adani built his corporate emp...

PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

The reserve was brought under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1973


Cities

View All

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Christians protest disruption by ‘Nihangs’ during Friday procession

Alleging sand, liquor mafia still calling shots, Navjot Singh Sidhu challenges Punjab CM to debate

Now, driving on BRTS corridor to invite FIR, says Amritsar DCP PS Bhandal

Event on role of Sikhs in World Wars

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over ~8L stamp duty deficit

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over Rs 8L stamp duty deficit

Patients' patience tested at city's lone CGHS wellness centre in Sector 45

Chandigarh mulls setting up centre to monitor power grid operations

Chandigarh Admn reclaims 2.5-acre land

HRTC to start bus service from Hamirpur to Chandigarh via Ghumarwin

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

1,700 convicts, undertrials return to Delhi jails after apex court’s order

Four held on charge of robbing bus passengers

Out on parole, man kills girlfriend

Man held for sexual assault on minor

JIT loses 2 appeals in nat’l consumer panel

JIT loses 2 appeals in nat'l consumer panel

Two arrested with 70 boxes of illicit liquor

3 nabbed with heroin, opium

5 robbers held in Phagwara

Without buildings, many govt schools in district running from religious sites

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

STF arrests three with 2.88 kg of heroin worth Rs 14.5 crore

Infant feared drowned in nullah

Minister lays foundation stone of bridge over Bhakra at Dhainthal

Minister lays foundation stone of bridge over Bhakra at Dhainthal

3 held for thefts at vacant houses in Majithia Enclave

Residents protest garbage along roadside

Rs 7.5 lakh sanctioned for backyard poultry project

United Akali Dal seeks release of ‘Bandi Singhs’