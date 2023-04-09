9-day book fair at P'kula in June

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 8

A nine-day national book fair will be organised for literature lovers and intellectuals of tricity by various well-known publishers of the country under the art and literature festival to be held in the month of June.

Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust, India, and Vivek Kalia, Additional Director (Administration), Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, visited Panchkula in connection with the preparations for organising the book fair on Saturday.

The first such book fair is being organised in Panchkula by the Haryana Government in collaboration with the National Book Trust, Yuvraj Malik said. After the successful organisation of this fair, book fairs will be organised in other districts of the state as well.

He said in the book fair people would get a golden opportunity to get information about the books of famous publishers of the country. Apart from this, a Haryana book corner will be set up in the fair exclusively displaying the books of Haryana’s martyrs, freedom fighters, legends and various publishers depicting the rich culture of Haryana. He said that book reviews, discussions and direct dialogues and lectures of writers and litterateurs would also be organised by eminent speakers during the book fair. Apart from this, children-author segment will also be organised in which schoolchildren will get a unique opportunity to interact with well-known writers and litterateurs to know their experiences.

Vivek Kalia, Additional Director (Administration), Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, said that on the initiative of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Panchkula is going to witness the book fair for the first time. He said the main objective of this festival was to encourage art and literature as well as to make the youth aware of the ancient rich culture of Haryana. He said that cultural programmes based on the culture of Haryana will be presented every day in the festival. National Book Trust India’s nodal officer Ashok Kumar, Academy of History and Culture Haryana’s Assistant Director Dr Jagdish, Art and Culture Officer (Sculpture) of Art and Cultural Affairs Department Hriday Kaushal, Art and Culture Officer (Theatre) Tania GS Chauhan and other concerned officers were among those present

in the meeting.

#Panchkula