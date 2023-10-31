9-day remand for cyber cons

Panchkula, October 30

Two Bihar residents Rajkumar, alias Raja, and Shaligram Maheto, who were arrested yesterday in a case of cyber fraud amounting to Rs 17.5 lakh, were today sent to nine-day police custody. Mohindra Singh, Inspector, Crime Branch, and his team, led by DCP Mukesh Malhotra, arrested the accused for cheating a woman of Sector 20, Panchkula.

The victim lodged a complaint that she got a link to join a “KBC group” on Facebook. When she showed interest, she got a call where a man told her that she had won a lottery of Rs 25 lakh. Then the man then took her bank details and asked her for OTP on the pretext of transferring money. The woman yielded and lost a huge sum.

A case was registered under Sections 406, 419 and 420 of the IPC and under the IT Act. The matter was probed by the Crime Branch, Sector 19, here.

