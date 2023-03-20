9 gamblers in P'kula police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 19

The police arrested nine gamblers from Manakya village near Ramgarh here and recovered a sum of Rs 2.85 lakh from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Ravi, a resident of Sonipat, Ikhlaq, alias Sunny, Intezar Ali, Mukim Ali, Ajmal, alias Mohammad, residents of Dhandehda district, Muzaffarnagar, Nasheef, alias Ahmed, a resident of Sikreda village, Muzaffarnagar district, Aum Prakash, a resident of Badi Road village, Ganaur district, Sonipat, Sameem, a resident of Bhudana village, Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, and Sajid, a resident of Sher Nagar district, Muzaffarnagar.

A police spokesman said a police team, led by Ramgarh police post in-charge Mandeep Singh Dhanda, was patrolling near Manakya Ramgarh village today. The police got a tip-off that nine persons were indulged in gambling in the village and huge money was involved in it. The team went to the spot and arrested the suspects. A total of Rs 2.85-lakh gambling money was recovered from their possession.

A case under the Gambling Act was registered against the suspects at the Chandimandir police station.