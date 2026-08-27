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Home / Chandigarh / 9-month-old battling rare disorder needs Rs 16 crore for urgent gene therapy

9-month-old battling rare disorder needs Rs 16 crore for urgent gene therapy

AIIMS-Delhi doctors recommend immediate use of imported drug to treat spinal muscular atrophy

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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SMA is a genetic disorder in which the nerves of the spinal cord are progressively affected, reducing the nerve signals reaching the muscles and impairing their functioning.
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Nine-month-old Aditi Nilani is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA Type-2), a rare and severe genetic neuromuscular disorder that affects muscle strength and physical movement.

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Her condition requires immediate specialised medical care, with her family facing a daunting Rs 16 crore fundraising target.

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Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, have examined her condition and recommended that she undergo gene therapy urgently. The therapy requires an imported gene therapy drug which costs Rs 16 crore. This cost is far beyond the family’s means. The parents have therefore appealed to various individuals and organisations for financial assistance to save their daughter.

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SMA is a genetic disorder in which the nerves of the spinal cord are progressively affected, reducing the nerve signals reaching the muscles and impairing their functioning.

According to the medical genetic report cited in the case, Aditi has been diagnosed with SMA due to a homozygous deletion of exons 7 and 8 in the SMN1 gene.

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Aditi is currently able to sit with assistance, and the medical genetic findings are consistent with a diagnosis of SMA Type 2. The report indicates that she may acquire the ability to sit independently over the coming months; however, she may remain unable to stand or walk.

Aditi’s family is making an urgent to people from all walks of life to help save their children.

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