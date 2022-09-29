9 months on, MC to hold orientation for councillors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Nine months after making it to the Municipal Corporation (MC) House, councillors will now attend a two-day orientation programme, which will cost Rs 5 lakh to the exchequer. The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the civic body today passed the budget for the purpose.

A councillor said during the orientation programme, they would be told about the MC working, Act and schemes. Experts from Mumbai would visit the city to guide them.

According to the MC, the amount will be spent on hall booking, honorarium/fee of experts, their stay, and food and refreshments to all. Though the dates are yet to be finalised, the event is expected to be held in the next month.

Justifying the event, F&CC member Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said, “Such a programme was held in 2017 too. Since most councillors are new, it is important that they understand the MC’s functioning. Additionally, they will also be told about Swachh Survekshan, 24x7 water supply and other projects.”

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra had organised an orientation programme early this year and many councillors had given it a miss. Also, 29 of the 35 councillors had skipped a conference on stray dog management organised by the MC in September 2019 by spending about Rs 12 lakh. None of the recommendations of the conference was implemented.

Panel also approves...

Meanwhile, the committee members decided to extend the contract for the work of lifting dead animals from the MC limits of Chandigarh till December this year. The agenda of illuminating various dark spots in Dadu Majra village, at an estimated cost of Rs 5.02 lakh, was approved too.

Among other agenda items, the MC panel also gave its nod to installing new play equipment at a park in Sector 56 at the cost of Rs 4.32 lakh.