9 months on, murder suspect in police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 12

Almost nine months after a labourer was murdered, the Panchkula police arrested the prime suspect in the case.

The suspect has been identified as Sonu Khalnayak, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. He was produced in a court today, which sent him to one-day police remand.

The complainant, Sunny, aka Soni of Rajiv Colony, had reported in July last year that his bother Rajesh had a quarrel with one Vicky, alias Sumit. On August 16, Rajesh, a labourer, was dragged out of his house by the suspect and attacked with sharp weapons.

The victim was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, from where he was referred to the PGI, but he died on the way to the hospital.

A case of murder was registered at the Sector 14 police station.