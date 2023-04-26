9 years on, CITCO proposes convention centre in Sec 31

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 25

After nine years, Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) has proposed to construct a convention centre in Sector 31 here. The centre was earlier to be constructed on the premises of Hotel Parkview in Sector 24.

An official said the construction of the centre was not feasible on the hotel campus as it was low-lying area. Now, it had been proposed to construct it at a site near the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in Sector 31.

The UT Administration had released a grant of Rs 9.5 crore to CITCO around nine years ago for the construction of the convention centre on the premises of Hotel Parkview in Sector 24. The Administration had released Rs 7 crore in 2014 and Rs 2.5 crore in 2016 to CITCO.

The official said the Estate Office was planning to construct the centre under a public private partnership (PPP) mode and an amount of Rs 9.5 crore would be borne by CITCO. The total cost of the centre was estimated to be nearly Rs 25 crore.

Kashmir Chand, chairman of the CITCO Progressive Worker’s Union, said the management had realised after nine years that the construction of the centre to hold exhibitions and meetings was not feasible on the premises of the hotel.

Eight firm express interest in running Chef Lakeview

As many as eight firms have expressed interest to run a restaurant, Chef Lakeview, at Sukhna Lake. However, the final decision will be taken in a meeting of the Board of CITCO to be held soon. In February, CITCO had invited expressions of interest from private players to run the restaurant, Chef Lakeview, which earned a profit of Rs 2 crore in 2022-23.

