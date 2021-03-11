9-yr-old golfer brings laurels

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 10

Nine-year-old golfer Ojaswini Saraswat claimed tied-2nd position in the US Kids Golf World Championship held at Pinehurst, North Carolina, US.

As many as 110 girls participated in this category and Ojaswini scored 33-36-36 in her three-day event. She claimed tied second position with score of 3-under in the girls’ U-9 event. She is now the first girl from the region to claim this feat.

Last month, she clinched the third position in the European US Kids Championship, which concluded at Longniddry Golf Course Edinburgh, Scotland. Ojaswini, who trains under coaches Jesse Grewal and Arjuna Awradee Harmeet Kahlon, has claimed second position by defeating top 35 golfers of the world. “She is a brilliant talent and she brings laurels in the international leg of this championship every year. At the domestic level, she is unbeatable and often won a majority of the season’s championships,” said Kahlon.