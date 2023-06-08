9 yrs on, VB case falls flat, all cheating accused acquitted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

A local court has acquitted all nine accused, including three UT officials and former president of a cooperative society, Victoria Enclave, Sector 50, in a cheating and forgery case registered by the Vigilance Department in 2014.

Those acquitted are Kulwant Singh Gill, former president of Victoria Enclave, Jagjit Singh, Hardev Kaur, Amrik Singh, Ajaib Singh, Sadhu Singh, Suresh Kumar Bansal, RS Sangwan and SK Miglani.

The Vigilance Department had registered the case on charges that the Gill was allotted a flat from the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), but he sold it to someone else and later obtained a flat in Victoria Enclave-50 by giving a false affidavit in connivance with some officials of the Department of Cooperative Societies, Chandigarh Administration.

It was alleged that Kulwant Singh further entered into criminal conspiracy with other members of the society, namely Sadhu Singh, Ajaib Singh, Amrik Singh and Jagjit Singh, and remained president of the society from 2005 till 2013, during which he allegedly misappropriated funds.

As per the charge sheet, from 2005 to 2013, an official of the Department of Cooperative Societies, SK Bansal, and RS Sangwan, Assistant Registrar, and SK Miglani, Inspector, facilitated Kulwant Singh by approving the election programme of the society, including his name in the list of members despite the fact that his membership was cancelled by a resolution passed by the society.

It was also alleged that the accused collected cost of land to the tune of Rs 5.42 crore from the members of the society and deposited only Rs 4.12 crore with the Chandigarh Housing Board.

The Vigilance had also alleged that Kulwant Singh, Sadhu Singh, Ajaib Singh and Amrik Singh destroyed the record of the society.

AS Sukhija, counsel for Kulwant Singh Gill, Jagjit Singh and Hardev Kaur, argued that the accused were falsely implicated in the case. The CHB flat was sold in 1990 while the affidavit was given in 1991 by the accused. As far as allegation of misappropriation of fund was concerned, the prosecution had failed to prove the charge as every account was proper audited.

SPS Bhullar, advocate who represented Amrik Singh, Ajaib Singh and Sadhu Singh, said there was no proof against the accused.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted all accused of the charges framed against them.

“The analytical appraisal of the entire evidence (oral as well as documentary), coupled with the cross-examination of the prosecution and the defence evidence on record, take the prosecution case to a blind end. Most of the prosecution witnesses have failed to stand the test of their cross-examination. Rather, a dent is created in the story of prosecution from the admissions made by most of them. It leads towards inescapable inference that the prosecution has failed to complete the chain of sequence of events. It is rather a case of faulty investigation,” observed Dr Rajneesh, Special Judge, Chandigarh, in the order.