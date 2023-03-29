90 delegates reach city for G20 meet

Chandigarh, March 28
Around 90 delegates have arrived here to take part in the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting of the G20 Summit to be held from March 29 to 31.
The delegates, including representatives of G20 countries, guest countries and international organisations, are staying at Hotel Lalit, IT Park, and Hotel Hyatt, Industrial Area.
The administration will be hosting dinners for the delegates at the Rock Garden on March 29 and at the Lake Club on March 30. The Haryana Government will host a dinner for them at the Pinjore Gardens on March 31. A variety of cultural events have been planned at the Sukhna Lake and the Rock Garden during the three-day meeting.
Earlier, the UT Administration had hosted the first G20 meeting of the International Financial Architecture Working Group on January 30 and 31.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today
The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...
Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again
Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase
The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...
Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue
To meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution, says Su...