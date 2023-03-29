90 delegates reach city for G20 meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Around 90 delegates have arrived here to take part in the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting of the G20 Summit to be held from March 29 to 31.

The delegates, including representatives of G20 countries, guest countries and international organisations, are staying at Hotel Lalit, IT Park, and Hotel Hyatt, Industrial Area.

The administration will be hosting dinners for the delegates at the Rock Garden on March 29 and at the Lake Club on March 30. The Haryana Government will host a dinner for them at the Pinjore Gardens on March 31. A variety of cultural events have been planned at the Sukhna Lake and the Rock Garden during the three-day meeting.

Earlier, the UT Administration had hosted the first G20 meeting of the International Financial Architecture Working Group on January 30 and 31.