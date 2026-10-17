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Home / Chandigarh / 90 girls get free HPV vaccine in Panchkula

90 girls get free HPV vaccine in Panchkula

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 12:58 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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HPV Types 16 and 18 are linked to cervical cancer, and vaccination reduces the risk.
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Ninety adolescent girls were vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV) at a mega camp in Panchkula district on Friday. The next camp will be held on October 23.

The vaccine is free for girls aged 14-15 years under the eligibility criteria set by the Haryana Government. The Gardasil-4 vaccine used in the campaign costs about Rs 4,000 a dose in the market. HPV Types 16 and 18 are linked to cervical cancer, and vaccination reduces the risk.

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Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma reviewed the campaign at a meeting at the Mini Secretariat, with a focus on speeding up vaccination and raising awareness so that as many eligible girls as possible are covered.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar urged parents not to be misled by rumours or misinformation about the vaccine. She appealed to them to rely on scientific information and get their eligible daughters vaccinated.

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