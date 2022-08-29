90-year-old Mohali man found living with his son’s body for past 4-5 days

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, August 29
The body of a middle-aged man was found in Phase-1 house here today morning. Strangely, the deceased’s 90-year-old father was living in the same house, oblivious of his son's death due to his reported unsound state of mind.
Cops identified the deceased as Sukhwinder Singh, aka Goldy. Neighbours informed the police after foul smell started emanating from the house.
Residents said the deceased was seen in the neighbourhood 4-5 days ago. The elderly man is mentally unstable and probably did not realise that his son had died.
Police have sent the body for post mortem examination. Cops said further investigation is on in the case.
