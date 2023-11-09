Rs 93K relief for woman who couldn't board flight

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, November 8

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a firm providing visa services to reimburse an amount of Rs 93,950 to a resident of SAS Nagar, Rajvir Kaur, who was not allowed to board a flight because her visa incorrectly indicated her year of birth as 1955 instead of 1985.

Further, the commission has directed the firm to pay her an additional Rs 25,000 as compensation and another Rs 10,000 to cover her legal expenses. Kaur, in her complaint filed through advocate Anirudh Gupta, stated that she and her son had planned to visit Dubai. She said she had engaged a firm, Sai Global (OP), to oversee the visa-related formalities and shelled out Rs 12,400 for a tourist visa.

The firm booked a package for them with Goibibo for February 13 to 17, 2019. She paid Rs 59,259 to the online hotel-booking platform. The sum covered the hotel charges and the cost of air travel.

However, as she checked in at the airport, the authorities there noted that her visa wrongly indicated her year of birth as 1955 instead of 1985. Hence, she was not allowed to board the flight.

The firm, however, pointed out that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA) was responsible for issuing the travel visa. The firm further stated that it had received the document on January 24, 2019, and sent it over to the complainant the same day. However, the OP claimed that Kaur only brought the issue to their attention on February 13, the day she was to board the flight.

After hearing the arguments, the commission observed that the firm could not just pass the buck by pinning the blame on the complainant. The firm, the panel stressed, was duty-bound to ensure that there would be no problem or difficulty in the documentation process. It directed the OP to reimburse an amount of Rs 93,950 to the complainant with an interest rate of 9% per annum since the date of the filing of the complaint until its realisation. The firm was also directed to pay an additional Rs 25,000 to Kaur as compensation and another Rs 10,000 for her legal expenses.