Rs 94 cr for Kharar sarovar named after Lord Ram’s grandfather

The Centre has given in-principle approval to a Rs 93.94-crore plan to redevelop the ancient Maharaja Ajj Sarovar at Kharar, on the Chandigarh-Kharar National Highway (NH-21). The sarovar, named after Maharaja Ajj, the grandfather of Lord Ram, will be developed in the shape of bow and arrow.

Speaking to The Tribune, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the clearance under the Swadesh Darshan scheme when they met in New Delhi on Tuesday.

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The project was cleared in three rounds starting in July. It got the final nod on September 15 at a high-level steering committee meeting headed by the Secretary, Union Ministry of Tourism.

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The Punjab Tourism Department will execute the project. Funds will be released to the Punjab Government once the formal sanction is issued.

A senior Punjab Tourism Department official said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann personally monitored the project before it was cleared for funds by the Centre under the Swadesh Darshan scheme. The Centre gave in-principle approval at the steering committee meeting, which senior officials of the department also attended, he said.

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“Under the CM’s special push to promote tourism, we will begin the tendering process of the project immediately after receiving the formal sanction letter from the Centre,” the official said.

Kataria said he had visited the sarovar in March for the inauguration of the Ram temple on its banks and had promised to pursue the project. He spoke to Chief Minister Mann, who directed officers to prepare a project report to be submitted to the ministry.

The plan was prepared by the engineering wing of the Punjab Tourism Development Board after the approval of the Tourism Minister and the Chief Minister. The Ram Mandir Ajj Sarovar Vikas Committee, Kharar, assisted in the exercise.

Committee president Shashi Pal Jain said the sarovar spreads over 133 kanals along the highway.

Jain said Rajya Sabha MPs Satnam Sandhu, Ashok Mittal and Kartikeya Sharma, local MP Malvinder Singh Kang and former Chandigarh MP Satya Pal Jain had also taken up the matter with the Tourism Ministry. “This project is an example of triple engine efforts: the local community, the state government and the Union Government,” he said.

“We are indebted to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for getting the project prepared and sanctioned by the Union Government. This is the largest ever grant for a religious site in the region. It is a dream come true and the culmination of 40 years of struggle to get the site recognition and funds,” Jain said.

SITE’S SIGNIFICANCE

Archaeological remains of Hindu, Buddhist and Jain origin were excavated at the site during the British rule. The then Deputy Commissioner, Ambala (under which Kharar fell during joint Punjab), issued orders to protect it in 1891, 1896 and 1926.

Jain led efforts to save the site. With public contributions, the ghats were repaired and an air-conditioned community centre, Shri Ram Bhawan, was built.

A sum of Rs 10 crore was sanctioned for the site during the tenure of Charanjit Singh Channi, who hails from Kharar, as Chief Minister. The Punjab Government has set up a Sarovar welfare committee, headed by the Mohali Deputy Commissioner, to oversee local works.

WATER THE KEY

The project will be complete only when the sarovar is filled with water, Jain said. Under the plan, surplus water from the BBMB’s Kajauli pipeline will be diverted in winter and on low-demand days to fill the sarovar.