95-year-old’s body donated to PGI

Bhagwant Singh Dilawri, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer , who passed away on January 4 at the age of 95, donated his body for medical education and research to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh.

As an employee of the IFS, he moved through global capitals and diplomatic circles. On October 10, 1970, inspired by the universal message of the Guru Granth Sahib and by Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of loving others as oneself, Dilawri took premature retirement from the IFS and joined the Vidarbha Maharogi Seva Mandal at Tapovan, Amravati. Dilawari served more than 1,200 patients and their children during his association with the mandal. He wrote books “Living for Harmony and Peace: A Personal Testament” and “Experienced Truth of the Master’s Word” in his free time. In 2020, he shifted to Mohali.

