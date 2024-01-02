96 challaned for drunken driving in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

The UT police came down heavily on traffic offenders as they handed out as many as 978 slips including 96 for drunken driving.

The police said special blockades were put up at prominent places and these challans were issued between 6 pm last evening and 6 am today. The maximum traffic challans were issued for red light jumping (463) and speeding (136).

Further, 116 challans were issued for stopping vehicle on zebra crossing, 41 for riding two-wheeler without helmet, 19 for wrong parking and 107 for other offences.

The police said 57 vehicles were also impounded on New Year’s Eve.