96 challaned for drunken driving in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 1
The UT police came down heavily on traffic offenders as they handed out as many as 978 slips including 96 for drunken driving.
The police said special blockades were put up at prominent places and these challans were issued between 6 pm last evening and 6 am today. The maximum traffic challans were issued for red light jumping (463) and speeding (136).
Further, 116 challans were issued for stopping vehicle on zebra crossing, 41 for riding two-wheeler without helmet, 19 for wrong parking and 107 for other offences.
The police said 57 vehicles were also impounded on New Year’s Eve.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects
India second nation to set up observatory in space for resea...
GST collection rises by 10% to Rs 1.64L cr in Dec
For 7th month, intake above Rs 1.60 lakh crore