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Home / Chandigarh / 96 licences issued for green cracker sale at 13 sites in Chandigarh

96 licences issued for green cracker sale at 13 sites in Chandigarh

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The UT Administration today issued 96 temporary licences for the sale of green crackers at 13 sites across the city through a draw of lots.

According to officials, 96 stalls have been earmarked at the identified sites. These include 15 stalls at the Dassehra Ground in Sector 43; 11 at Sector 46; five at Sector 33-C; five near the temple in Sector 37-C; six in front of Gujarat Bhawan in Sector 24; five at the sabzi mandi ground in Sector 29; five near Nanaksar Gurdwara Sahib in Sector 28; five at the Dassehra Ground in Sector 30; 10 at Ram Darbar; 12 at the open ground near the fire station office in Manimajra; seven at the sabzi mandi ground near Ryan International Public School in Sector 49; five at the Ramleela Ground near the Community Centre in Sector 40; and five at the open ground in Dhanas.

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