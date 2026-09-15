96 licences issued for green cracker sale at 13 sites in Chandigarh

The UT Administration today issued 96 temporary licences for the sale of green crackers at 13 sites across the city through a draw of lots.

According to officials, 96 stalls have been earmarked at the identified sites. These include 15 stalls at the Dassehra Ground in Sector 43; 11 at Sector 46; five at Sector 33-C; five near the temple in Sector 37-C; six in front of Gujarat Bhawan in Sector 24; five at the sabzi mandi ground in Sector 29; five near Nanaksar Gurdwara Sahib in Sector 28; five at the Dassehra Ground in Sector 30; 10 at Ram Darbar; 12 at the open ground near the fire station office in Manimajra; seven at the sabzi mandi ground near Ryan International Public School in Sector 49; five at the Ramleela Ground near the Community Centre in Sector 40; and five at the open ground in Dhanas.

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