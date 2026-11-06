96 stalls for 3-day cracker sale in Chandigarh

The UT Administration has made arrangements for the three-day sale of green firecrackers, with 96 temporary stalls being set up at 13 designated locations across the city. The sale will begin on Friday and continue till Sunday.

To attract children, manufacturers have introduced crackers shaped like ducks, peacocks, helicopters, torches, drones and butterflies. Firecrackers worth an estimated Rs 10 crore are expected to be available in the market this year, with each stall likely to have an average stock of nearly Rs 10 lakh.

Advertisement

As a safety measure, fire tenders will remain deployed at all designated sites round the clock to deal with emergencies. According to officials, 96 stalls have been earmarked at 13 locations. These include 15 at the Dasehra Ground in Sector 43, 11 in Sector 46, five in Sector 33-C, five near the temple in Sector 37-C, six in front of Gujarat Bhawan in Sector 24, five at the vegetable market ground in Sector 29, five near Nanaksar Gurdwara Sahib in Sector 28, five at the Dasehra Ground in Sector 30, 10 in Ram Darbar, 12 at the open ground near the fire station in Manimajra, seven at the vegetable market ground near Ryan International Public School in Sector 49, five at the Ramlila Ground near the Community Centre in Sector 40 and five at the open ground in Dhanas.

Advertisement

The Administration has imposed strict restrictions on the sale and use of firecrackers. Only green crackers certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) will be permitted. Conventional firecrackers and “ladis” will remain prohibited. Even green cracker “ladis” will not be allowed.

According to the orders, firecrackers can be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. Violations of the prescribed timings may invite action. Firecrackers will also be prohibited within 100 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare centres, educational institutions, courts and religious places.

Advertisement

The Administration has clarified that only licensed vendors will be allowed to sell firecrackers. Online sales and bookings through e-commerce platforms will not be permitted.

To curb illegal sales and prevent the distribution of non-compliant products, the administration has constituted three special enforcement and monitoring teams. Led by Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), the teams will include Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and supporting staff.