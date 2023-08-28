98 take Rs 3.66-cr loan on fake documents, booked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

Ninety-eight persons have been booked for allegedly defrauding the State Bank of India of Rs 3.66 crore. The suspects posed as government employees and used counterfeit documents to secure loans.

Complainant Rishi Kumar, Regional Manager, SBI, Sector 5, Panchkula, reported that Abhinash Kumar of Khuda Jassu village and 97 others, obtained personal loans under the bank’s Xpress credit scheme.

It is alleged the suspects posed as government employees and provided fake salary slips and ID cards. As per the complainant, while 84 persons claimed themselves to be employees of the PGI, nine of the Municipal Corporation and five submitted fake documents showing themselves to be employees of Panjab University.

An investigation carried out by the bank revealed gross violations. The loans were not sanctioned as per the bank’s norms and procedures.

A police complaint was made following which the Economic Offences Wing conducted an investigation and a case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at Mauli Jagran police station. The names of all suspects along with their bank account numbers have been provided to the police.

