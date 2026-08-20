995 sportspersons awarded Rs 3.80-crore scholarships

The UT Administration honoured 995 sportspersons with scholarships totalling Rs 3.80 crore at the ‘Khiladi Khel Samman Samaroh’ organised by the UT Chandigarh Sports Department at the Sector 18 Tagore Theatre today.

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Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria awarded scholarships of Rs 48,000, Rs 42,000 and Rs 36,000 to the first, second and third position holders, respectively. A cash award of Rs 1.20 crore was awarded to Mahit Sandhu, a local shooter and hearing impaired, who bagged gold in the 50m rifle 3 positions category at the Summer Deaflympics in Tokyo last year in November.

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Kataria highlighted that this support was reflected in Chandigarh’s sporting performance, with the city’s medal tally rising from 297 to over 488 in two years. He urged young sportspersons to remain disciplined, learn from setbacks.

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The event was attended by Secretary Sports Prerna Puri; Director Sports Sorabh Kumar Arora; Additional Director Sports Atul Dhakne; Joint Director Sports Mahinder Singh, and Chairman of the Sports Standing Committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council Sanjay Tandon.