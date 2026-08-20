DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 995 sportspersons awarded Rs 3.80-crore scholarships

995 sportspersons awarded Rs 3.80-crore scholarships

A cash award of Rs 1.20 crore was awarded to Mahit Sandhu, a local shooter

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria felicitates a sportsperson at the Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Vicky
Advertisement

The UT Administration honoured 995 sportspersons with scholarships totalling Rs 3.80 crore at the ‘Khiladi Khel Samman Samaroh’ organised by the UT Chandigarh Sports Department at the Sector 18 Tagore Theatre today.

Advertisement

Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria awarded scholarships of Rs 48,000, Rs 42,000 and Rs 36,000 to the first, second and third position holders, respectively. A cash award of Rs 1.20 crore was awarded to Mahit Sandhu, a local shooter and hearing impaired, who bagged gold in the 50m rifle 3 positions category at the Summer Deaflympics in Tokyo last year in November.

Advertisement

Kataria highlighted that this support was reflected in Chandigarh’s sporting performance, with the city’s medal tally rising from 297 to over 488 in two years. He urged young sportspersons to remain disciplined, learn from setbacks.

Advertisement

The event was attended by Secretary Sports Prerna Puri; Director Sports Sorabh Kumar Arora; Additional Director Sports Atul Dhakne; Joint Director Sports Mahinder Singh, and Chairman of the Sports Standing Committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council Sanjay Tandon.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts