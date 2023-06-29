A day after, three booked for murder

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, June 28

The police have registered a case of murder against three persons in connection with the death of a person, who fell off the sixth floor of a tower at Gulmohar City on the Haibatpur road here yesterday.

The police arrested two of the three suspects and produced them before the court today. The court sent the suspects to two-day police remand.

The accused have been identified as Puneet, Sanju and Rinku. The three were reportedly in the flat with the victim on the night of the incident. They allegedly consumed alcohol together, the police said.

Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh Shekhon said, “Sharanjit Singh (45), a resident of Gulmohar City, used to sell mobile accessories outside the society. He had borrowed some money from financier Puneet, which he failed to return. Puneet was pressuring him for the return of his money. On the night of June 26, Puneet invited Sharanjit to his flat where Puneet's driver, Sanju, and another accomplice, Rinku, were present."

"All four of them consumed alcohol till late night in the flat, after which Puneet had an argument with Sharanjit over the payment of his money. The dispute turned into a brawl, during which they allegedly beat him up and pushed him from the balcony of the flat on the sixth floor. They removed the body from the ground and placed it near the park to avoid suspicion," said Shekhon.

The mother and wife of the deceased had complained to the police about the suspected murder. The police said Puneet and Sanju had been arrested, while Rinku had absconded.