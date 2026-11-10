A dream come true, says new PU VC

“It’s a dream come true for me. This university is a place of worship for me,” Kumar told The Tribune.

“On taking charge, I will devote myself to two main objectives. The foremost is students’ welfare and bringing the university among the top 10 educational institutions in the country. The second is to strengthen the university’s academic research. I have been fortunate to witness Panjab University’s growth over the years, and this experience will be helpful during my tenure,” he said.

Sources said Prof Kumar was also a frontrunner for the post of PU Vice-Chancellor in 2023, before Prof Renu Vig was appointed to the position.

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Asked about this, Kumar said, “I am not aware of any such developments in the past. I am happy to have been appointed and express my gratitude to the Vice-President of India and Chancellor of Panjab University, CP Radhakrishnan. I will put all my administrative experience to use for the development and betterment of the university.”