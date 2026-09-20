A final gift of life: Panchkula Police create green corridor for organ transport to Delhi

Panchkula Police created a green corridor from Command Hospital, Chandimandir Cantonment, to Chandigarh Airport today, ensuring timely transportation of organs donated by the family of an Army personnel whose father was declared brain dead.

According to DCP Crime & Traffic Amrinder Singh, the corridor was routed through Old Panchkula up to the Zirakpur border to keep the ambulance free of traffic stoppages. Two kidneys, one liver and two eyes were subsequently flown to Safdarjung Hospital and Army Hospital in Delhi.

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Traffic teams under SHO Traffic Varinder Kumar remained deployed along the route, closely monitoring movement to ensure the ambulance reached the airport within the required time, with coordination maintained with police of other districts through which the route passed.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said deciding to donate a loved one’s organs was an emotional and courageous decision for any family, one that could give several people in need a new chance at life. He said the effort was not merely about managing traffic but about extending support to a cause connected with saving lives, crediting the timely transport to close coordination between police, medical teams and other agencies. He paid tribute to the donor family and appealed to the public to become more aware of organ donation.

Action at a glance

Organs donated: 2 kidneys, 1 liver, 2 eyes

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Route: Command Hospital, Chandimandir – Old Panchkula – Zirakpur border – Chandigarh Airport

Destination: Safdarjung Hospital and Army Hospital, Delhi