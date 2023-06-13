A first – Chandigarh's Yashkirat Kaur Hayer to feature in Indian fencing contingent for Asian Games

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 12

A wise suggestion can change someone’s world and the same happened with 22-year-old city fencer Yashkirat Kaur Hayer when coach Charanjeet Kaur spotted her during a swimming training camp.

Rich haul of medals Since 2012, Yashkirat Kaur Hayer has won a number of medals for the city and the country.

Standing a inch shorter to 6 feet, Yashkirat created a record on Monday by becoming the first fencer from the city to clear four back-to-back trials - Asian Championship (at Wuxi from June 17-22), World Championship (at Milan from July 22), World University Games (Chengdu from July 28) and Asian Games (Hangzhou from September 23). She will be perhaps the first female from the city to feature in the Indian fencing contingent for the Asian Games.

Yashkirat, who adopted sports after following in the footsteps of her father, a former horse rider, started athletics and swimming at the age of 6. During a swimming camp, Charanjeet spotted her and suggested her parents to shift her to fencing. Since 2012, Yashkirat has won a number of medals for the city and the country. Her younger brother also takes inspiration from her and practises fencing at the same coaching centre, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10.

“She (Charanjeet) appreciated my height and asked my parents to shift to fencing. I am 5 feet and 11 inches and it gives me an edge to attack my opponent,” said Yashkirat, a student of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University.

She recently cleared the trials for the Asian Games at the National Capital and World University Games in Amritsar.

A national-level gold medallist in both senior and junior categories, she also excelled in Khelo India Games. While representing the country, she bagged a bronze medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Championship, finished eighth in the 2022 Commonwealth Championship and participated in the 2023 Senior World Cup at Spain. Last year, she played in the 2022 Asian Championship at Korea, followed by participation in Epee Grand Prix at Egypt and Junior World Cup at Bahrain, where she finished at ninth position.

“My coach and parents have given me great support. I am looking forward to bag medals for the nation,” said Yashkirat.

“I also represented India in the last Asian Games, but as a coach. I am happy that the first fencer, who is selected for the Asian Games, is my trainee,” said Charanjeet.