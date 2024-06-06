A first for armed forces, Command Hospital harvests pancreas for transplant

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, June 5

In a first for any medical institution of the armed forces, specialists at Command Hospital, Chandimandir, performed a successful pancreas and kidney harvest from a brain-dead patient today. The organs were harvested from the father of a serving soldier from 14 Punjab, who consented for this cause in his hour of grief.

While harvesting of kidneys has been undertaken in the past, this is for the first time in the history of the armed forces that pancreas were harvested for organ transplantation.

The organ retrieval surgery involved an over 8-hour-long marathon procedure. According to doctors, pancreas retrieval is among the most difficult surgeries.

The organs were successfully transplanted in a medical student at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, who was suffering from diabetes and fighting with kidney failure, giving him a new lease of life.

It also ushers a ray of hope for the millions in the country requiring pancreas transplantation.

Doctors said pancreas transplantation was very rare and at present, the PGI was perhaps the only centre in the country to have made a few attempts so far.

In the past, the Western Command Hospital has performed several organ harvesting and transplant operations, providing a new lease of life to critically ill persons by harvesting kidneys, liver and heart from brain-dead patients.

Organ donation was started in the armed forces in the late 2000s and introduced at the Western Command Hospital in 2014. The process is coordinated by the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval and Transplantation Authority in New Delhi.

Several other military hospitals across the country have also performed similar life-saving organ transplant operations.

