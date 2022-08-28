A first in Chandigarh — 'Water ATM'

Chandigarh, August 27

A “Water ATM” was inaugurated by local councillor Prem Lata at the Sector 35 market here today. While four such ATMs have been installed in the market, one has been made functional.

Chief Engineer NP Sharma said, “Chandigarh Smart City Ltd has provided the Municipal Corporation with four water ATMs. These have been supplied by Punjab and Sind Bank under corporate social responsibility funds. Each ATM costs about Rs 5.25 lakh.”

He said the MC had funded installation and civil work costing about Rs 2 lakh each “Water ATM”. It will also bear expenses on their maintenance, including electricity and water charges. Potable water of quality as per Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms will be available to shopkeepers as well as visitors from 9 am to 9 pm daily. The charges will be Rs1 for 300 ml, Rs 3 for 500 ml, Rs 5 for 1,000 ml, Rs 20 for 5,000 ml and Rs 35 for 20,000 ml. — TNS