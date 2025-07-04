DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Chandigarh / A first: Mohali tech institute invents water filter to purify toxic dyes

A first: Mohali tech institute invents water filter to purify toxic dyes

Scientists at the Institute of Nanoscience and Technology use sunlight, vibrations, AI-based ML technology to develop smart water filter
article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:52 PM Jul 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
INST scientist Dr Aviru Kumar Basu (second from left), who led the research with his team in Mohali on Friday.
Advertisement

In a first-of-its-type invention in the country, scientists at the Institute of Nanoscience and Technology (INST), Mohali, have developed a smart and biodegradable water filter that not only removes toxic dyes from industrial wastewater but also breaks them down using a combination of sunlight and vibrations.

Advertisement

The innovation, seen as a major breakthrough in eco-friendly water purification, has featured recently as the cover art of the journal Nano Energy (Elsevier IF=17.1), the INST scientist Dr Aviru Kumar Basu, who led the research performed by his research student, Manshu Dhillon, and team, told The Tribune, here on Friday.

He said it depicts a futuristic setup where dye-laden water is purified using a 3D-printed biodegradable polylactic acid scaffold activated by solar energy and subtle mechanical vibrations.

Advertisement

The water purifier.

“This smart filter, coated with a catalytic layer of Bismuth Ferrite (BiFeO₃), degrades dyes like Congo Red and Methylene Blue using a green process called piezo-photocatalysis,” Dr Basu disclosed, while sharing that this dual-triggered process harnesses both light and mechanical energy to initiate powerful chemical reactions that dismantle toxic dye molecules.

He said even under cloudy conditions where solar output is limited, the system continues to function using ambient vibrations.

Advertisement

“This makes it ideal for year-round deployment, especially in resource-limited areas,” the scientist said.

The researchers tested the setup in real-time degradation of dyes, achieving remarkable efficiency, removing 98.9 per cent of Congo Red and 74.3 per cent of Methylene Blue from contaminated water samples.

To evaluate the practical applicability of this filter, tests were conducted using real textile wastewater samples obtained from the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) at Sanganer in Jaipur. “This facility, which currently treats effluents from 192 out of 860 connected textile industries, provided a representative sample for real-world conditions,” Dr Basu divulged.

The filter demonstrated effective dye degradation within 60 minutes under visible light and mechanical stimulation.

The results revealed that degradation efficiency varied depending on the nature and composition of the wastewater, which can fluctuate daily due to differences in industrial discharge.

Adding a layer of machine learning (ML), a subfield of artificial intelligence (AI) that focuses on developing algorithms and allows computers to learn from and make predictions or decisions based on data without explicit programming, to the system, the researchers used artificial neural networks (ANNs) to train predictive models that simulate how the filter performs under varying light, dye concentration, and vibration levels.

“These models achieved up to 99 per cent accuracy in predicting catalytic performance, helping optimisation of the filter for diverse field conditions,” the researchers said.

The device is reusable, low-cost, and avoids the need for harmful chemicals, positioning it as a sustainable alternative to conventional techniques like ozonation and electrochemical oxidation, which are often expensive and energy-intensive.

The innovation is being hailed as a scalable solution for industries like textiles, leather, and pharmaceuticals, all major contributors to dye pollution, and may also benefit rural and off-grid communities where clean water access is still a challenge.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts