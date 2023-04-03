A first, nod for lifts in Sec 49 housing society

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

Providing relief to the residents of Young Dwellers Cooperative Housing Society, Sector 49, here, the Estate Office has approved the building plans for installation of lifts in the flats of the society.

“This is the first society in Chandigarh whose building plans for installation of lifts have been approved by the Estate Office. The installation of lifts in the Young Dewellers Society will benefit residents of 84 flats,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner.

The expenditure on the installation of lifts would be borne by the residents as per a decision of the governing body of the society. There are four other applications received from other societies whose building plans for the installation of lifts are in the process of approval, he said.

The residents of many housing societies have been seeking permission for installation of lifts in their flats.

“The approval to install lifts in societies constructed already was given as lifts have become a necessity for the senior citizens, physically challenged persons and persons with medical ailments residing there,” he added.