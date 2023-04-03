A first, nod for lifts in Sec 49 housing society

Chandigarh, April 2
Providing relief to the residents of Young Dwellers Cooperative Housing Society, Sector 49, here, the Estate Office has approved the building plans for installation of lifts in the flats of the society.
“This is the first society in Chandigarh whose building plans for installation of lifts have been approved by the Estate Office. The installation of lifts in the Young Dewellers Society will benefit residents of 84 flats,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner.
The expenditure on the installation of lifts would be borne by the residents as per a decision of the governing body of the society. There are four other applications received from other societies whose building plans for the installation of lifts are in the process of approval, he said.
The residents of many housing societies have been seeking permission for installation of lifts in their flats.
“The approval to install lifts in societies constructed already was given as lifts have become a necessity for the senior citizens, physically challenged persons and persons with medical ailments residing there,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengal's Hooghly after fresh clashes during Ram Navami rally
Internet services suspended in some parts of the district ti...