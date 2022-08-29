A first: Stage set for Chandigarh Golf League

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 28

As many as 20 teams and 360 golfers will feature in the first-ever Chandigarh Golf League, under the aegis of the Chandigarh Golf Club, starting from September 21.

In this first-ever venture, captains and management of the 20 franchises held an auction to pick golfers to represent their respective teams. Though the league is organised on the concept of cricket’s Indian Premier League (IPL), the auction of golfers was based on the reference of points instead of real money.

The event will be organised under the supervision of the management committee headed by President Col HS Chahal, Vice-President Dr GS Kochhar, Captain KS Sibia, Secretary AS Lehl and Chairman Tournaments Gursimran Sethi.

“Concerns regarding the adequate number of teams and participation from club members became a thing of the past with 20 teams taking part in the auction,” said Kochhar.

“The selection (auction) went on for four hours. It was conducted by auctioneer with a live screen displaying players, who had registered for the pool, and sponsors, which was the first of its kind for the club. All golfers started at a reserve price of 20,000 points and those who crossed the 1,50,000-point mark were in demand by the team management. Unlike the real IPL auction, the golfers were picked on the basis of points,” he said. The draw for groups and the schedule of matches will be announced on September 16.

Winning team to be declared on Oct 30

Each team will have 18 members — 10 invitees and eight picked from the auction. The league will start from September 21 and the winning team will be declared on October 30. The auction received great resonance, eagerness and anxiety from all team owners and members. Each team was to bid for six to eight players. More than 180 players were picked from the club members’ pool. While more than 145 have been already allotted to different teams, others will be kept in the reserve pool for teams which may need substitutes. Each team plays against the other in two editions of 10 days each with a strategic pause of 20 days between the two editions.

Participating teams

Chandigarh Gladiators, Canam Raptors, Empire ESL 2022, Fairway Comets, Chasma Shahi Royals, Captain’s 18, Golf Masters, GreenGators, Ninjas, Hunting Hawks, Signature by KLV, Netsmartz Tigers, Panthers, Punjab Aces, Tee Birds, The Mulligans, Sleepy Owl Chargers, Soaring Eagles and Swinging Samurai.