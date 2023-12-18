A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks in Chandigarh underway

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 17

For the first time, the Municipal Corporation is carrying out a third-party inspection of 44 parks, which are managed by the Amrut Residents’ Welfare Association in Sector 22.

The inspection is being done by a team of officials from various wings of the civic body. The step has been taken in view of contradictory reports. While the horticulture wing of the MC found the parks were in a good condition, local councillor Damanpreet Singh maintained the parks were not maintained well, said a senior MC official.

Contradictory reports While MC’s horticulture wing finds parks are in a good condition, local councillor says these are not maintained well, said a senior MC official

In case of complaints of similar nature, third-party inspections will be done for other parks under RWAs too

Horticulture officials have good ties with a few RWAs, hence doubts on inspection by them, said an official

Amrut Residents’ Welfare Association of Sec 22 is run by a BJP leader

The MC has further decided that in case of complaints of similar nature in the near future, a third party inspection will be done to ensure an impartial inspection of the parks maintained by the RWAs. According to an MC official, horticulture officials have a good relationship with the respective RWAs, thereby casting doubts on the inspection to be carried out by the latter. The third party inspection of the parks in Sector 22 was ordered in the wake of complaints of improper maintenance of parks managed by the Amrut Residents Welfare Association.

This RWA is being run by a BJP leader, and the issue was raised in the recent meeting of MC House.

AAP councillor Damanpreet had alleged that despite repeated complaints made by him about parks not being maintained well by the said RWA, no action had been taken by the horticulture wing. It forced the MC to order the third party inspection. “If the inspection finds the parks are not maintained well, then the maintenance of parks will be taken away from the RWA concerned,” said an MC official.

9 Residents’ Welfare Associations get Rs 22 lakh a month

According to the MC, Rs 38.96 lakh is released to RWAs per month for maintaining 809 parks, out of a total of 1,800 units. Eight or nine RWAs alone are getting a whopping Rs 22 lakh a month. A few RWAs are paid nearly Rs 2 or Rs 3 lakh each per month. Each RWA is paid monthly at the rate of Rs 4.15 per sq m each by the MC. Many RWAs have political links with one or other party.