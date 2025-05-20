DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / A love story that breathes in Chandigarh’s air

A love story that breathes in Chandigarh’s air

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Parminder Singh
Updated At : 08:39 AM May 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Advertisement

In Chandigarh, where grids of reason bloom,

Advertisement

The Sector’s heart holds chai and whispered dreams.

By Sukhna’s shore, where twilight softly gleams,

Advertisement

Two souls converge, defying life’s costume.

“Dusht,” she laughs, as crumbs in chai consume,

Advertisement

His poet’s heart entwines with her esteem.

Through Le Corbusier’s lanes, their moments stream,

Yet love, unspoken, lingers in their gloom.

From Botanical Garden’s embrace to café’s glow,

Their word—a bridge—binds what cannot be said.

On long drives past the city’s verdant show,

They weave a tale where hearts in silence tread.

Though paths diverge, Chandigarh’s winds still know,

Of "Dusht," a love that breathes, yet lies unsaid.

Parminder Singh, Chandigarh

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper