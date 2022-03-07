A perfect gift for Kohli on his 100th Test

Jadeja steals the show in India’s biggest Test victory at Mohali stadium

A perfect gift for Kohli on his 100th Test

A cricket fan enters the ground during the third day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, March 6

As announced by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, the team gifted an outright win to Virat Kohli on his 100th Test at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here today. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stole the show as the Indian team registered their biggest Test victory in the history of this stadium, defeating Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs.

Pitch invader ‘roughed up’ by cops

A security lapse was recorded on camera when a teenager, Yousaf (17), a resident of Maloya in Chandigarh, “invaded” the pitch after the completion of 32nd over during Sri Lanka’s second innings. Carrying an Indian Flag, he reached near Ashwin and tried to take his autograph. He stayed on the pitch for some time before Punjab Police personnel caught him. He was later roughed by police personnel and escorted out of the stadium.

Jadeja, who was adjudged Man of the Match for the third time on this ground, termed the stadium his lucky charm. “I would say this is my lucky ground. Whenever I come here, I get positive vibes,” said Jadeja, who scored his career-best unbeaten 175 runs and also claimed nine wickets in a match. Meanwhile, the stadium continued to witness a series of records for the third consecutive day. Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed former skipper Kapil Dev to become India’s second-highest wicket-taker.

Meanwhile, despite the heroics of Jadeja and Ashwin, it was Kohli’s presence that attracted the spectators. Chants of Kohli’s name were even heard outside the stadium as soon as he lifted his arms in the air asking the fans to cheer for the Indian team. “It’s for the first time I am watching him (Kohli) from such a close distance. I had never thought that a Test match can be so exciting,” said Priytosh Kumar, a local businessman. The stadium witnessed a good turnout of spectators to witness this historic win.

Most spectators reached here in anticipation of watching Kohli’s batting. However, as the Indian team enforced follow-on and bowlers performed exceptionally well, their hopes went in vain. “I was expecting some fight from the Sri Lankan batsmen. They were really struggling against Indian bowlers. I was expecting to see the second innings by the Indian team,” said Anish Rajpal, another spectator.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit also visited the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, to watch the India-Sri Lanka Test match. He was welcomed by PCA president Padma Rajinder Gupta.

