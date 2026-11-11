Aaditya is new Mohali DC

Aaditya Dachalwal, a 2016-batch IAS officer, has been appointed the new Deputy Commissioner of Mohali. He replaces Komal Mittal (2014-batch IAS), who has been posted as the DC of Roopnagar in place of Dachalwal. Dachalwal, who hails from Rajasthan, has previously served as Commissioner of the Ludhiana and Patiala Municipal Corporations.

Mohali SDM Damandeep Kaur (2014 PCS) has been assigned the additional charge of MC Commissioner, replacing Sundeep Garha.

Innayat (2016 PCS) has been posted as GMADA LAC, replacing Rohit Jindal. GMADA Additional Chief Administrator Rakesh Popli has been replaced by Vikas Heera, who was serving as Additional Chief Administrator, GLADA.

Similarly, Mohali ADC (Urban Development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal is replaced by Naman Marken, who was serving as RTO, Fatehgarh Sahib.