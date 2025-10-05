Aadya clinches hat-trick of titles at dist TT meet

Aadya Chauhan enjoyed a triple triumph on the opening day of the 30th Panchkula District Table Tennis Championship at Manav Mangal School, winning titles in the Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 categories.

In the hopes’ U-11 final, Aadya defeated Gurnek Singh 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 to clinch the gold. Earlier in the semi-finals, she overpowered Ayaansh 11-2, 11-4, 11-2, while Gurnek got the better of Anirudh 11-4, 11-7, 11-5.

In the girls’ U-13 event, Aadya staged a spirited comeback against Aaliya to win 3-2. She lost the opening two games 6-11, 4-11, but bounced back with a 14-12, 11-3, 11-3 finish. In the semi-finals, Aadya outclassed Yashvi 11-3, 11-4, 11-2, while Aaliya defeated Aaradhya 11-6, 11-1, 11-7.

The U-15 title was also fiercely contested. Aadya overcame Manya in a five-game thriller, winning 11-7, 6-11, 11-7, 2-11, 11-8.