DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Aadya clinches hat-trick of titles at dist TT meet

Aadya clinches hat-trick of titles at dist TT meet

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:24 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aadya Chauhan enjoyed a triple triumph on the opening day of the 30th Panchkula District Table Tennis Championship at Manav Mangal School, winning titles in the Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 categories.

Advertisement

In the hopes’ U-11 final, Aadya defeated Gurnek Singh 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 to clinch the gold. Earlier in the semi-finals, she overpowered Ayaansh 11-2, 11-4, 11-2, while Gurnek got the better of Anirudh 11-4, 11-7, 11-5.

Advertisement

In the girls’ U-13 event, Aadya staged a spirited comeback against Aaliya to win 3-2. She lost the opening two games 6-11, 4-11, but bounced back with a 14-12, 11-3, 11-3 finish. In the semi-finals, Aadya outclassed Yashvi 11-3, 11-4, 11-2, while Aaliya defeated Aaradhya 11-6, 11-1, 11-7.

Advertisement

The U-15 title was also fiercely contested. Aadya overcame Manya in a five-game thriller, winning 11-7, 6-11, 11-7, 2-11, 11-8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts