Aadya, Hiyan romp home

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Aadya and Hiyan Yadav claimed U-9 girls and boys titles, respectively, on the concluding day of the Open Badminton Tournament, organised by the Chandigarh Sports Department, at the Sector 7 Sports Complex.

Aadya won the girls’ U-9 title by defeating Samridhi in straight games (21-8, 21-6) and Yadav trounced Riyan Panchal (21-11, 21-10) to claim the boys’ title.

In the boys’ U-11 final, Ansh Khare defeated Jorawar Singh (21-5, 21-6) to claim the title, while Cheshtha claimed the girls’ U-11 final by defeating Sirat (21-11, 21-8). Abhiraj Anand won the boys’ U-13 final by easily defeating Yug Parmar (21-19, 21-18) and Glory won the girls’ U-13 championship by registering a (21-4, 21-5) win over Jaya Verma.

In the boys’ U-15 final, Uday Rana defeated Rishit Sehgal (21-13, 21-10), whereas Anupriya won the girls’ U-15 final by defeating Ridhima Saini (21-18, 21-17).

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, while awarding the winners, exhorted young sportspersons to become a role model for society and the nation. Addressing the young sportspersons during the concluding ceremony, the UT Adviser said the role of a sportsperson comes with a lot of responsibility.