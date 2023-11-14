Aakasa wins twin gold in skating

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

Aakasa of Panchkula claimed two gold medals in the girls’ U-11 quads event during the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) State Championship held in Kurukshetra.

Prisha won a gold and bronze medal each in the inline category, while Riditya won a gold and silver medal. Kaayna won gold medal in open category followed by Ayaan, who won two silver medals. Stakshi won a silver medal and Japjot singh a bronze in the inline event.

Meanwhile, the skaters of Rolling Tiger Academy won the overall championship in the quads and inline categories.

