Aaliya victorious at TT meet

Paddlers Aaliya and Sehaj Kaur bagged top two positions in the Under-13 age group, respectively at the North India Mahatma Gandhi Kompte Games.

In the men’s open doubles event, Pawan and Vikas won the first position, and Bhavya and Sahil Sikri bagged the second position. In the boys’ Under-15 category, Ashwath defeated Divit Bansal to win the title, while Rama won the women’s 49-plus final by defeating Savita.

The boy’s Under-19 final, meanwhile, saw Bhavya crowned as champion, while Divit Bansal claimed the boys’ U-13 final.