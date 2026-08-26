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Home / Chandigarh / Aam Aadmi Clinic staff begin strike over delay in issuing notification

Aam Aadmi Clinic staff begin strike over delay in issuing notification

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:37 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Doctors, pharmacists and clinical assistants working at 23 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Fatehgarh Sahib district began an indefinite strike on Tuesday.
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Doctors, pharmacists and clinical assistants working at 23 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Fatehgarh Sahib district began an indefinite strike on Tuesday, demanding the issuance of a formal notification on the demands that the Punjab Government had agreed to earlier.

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Members of the Aam Aadmi Clinic Sanjha Front gathered at the Civil Hospital here and staged a protest against the state government. The staff had earlier gone on strike on July 27, following which the government had assured them that a notification accepting their demands would be issued within 15 days.

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Union leaders Dr Sukhwinder Singh and Dr Sulakhan Jeet Singh said the promised notification had not been issued despite the lapse of the stipulated period, forcing them to resume their agitation.

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