Aam Aadmi mining site inaugurated at Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 5

Aam Aadmi Khuds have been inaugurated in Dera Bassi sub-division of Mohali. In a major step towards providing affordable sand to the people, the state government has taken a new initiative of opening sites for public mining in six districts of Punjab.

Tangri River mining site located in Mohali was inaugurated by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa in the presence of ADC (G) Mohali Amaninder Kaur Brar and Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta.

Sand has been made available to the public at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet from the Aam Aadmi Khud which was opened to the general public today. These sites have been opened with the aim of providing sand and gravel at regulated and reasonable rates to curb the menace of hoarding and black marketing of minor minerals in the district.

Dr Rajinder Ghai, District Mining Officer, Mohali, said the public can obtain sand from these sites by manual excavation and by carrying their own labour and vehicle for the transportation during the day. Use of heavy machinery at these sites for excavation of sand will be barred. To ensure that there is no illegal mining, strict checkpoints by the local police would be ensured at roads leading to the site.

Dera Bassi SDO Lakhvir Singh, JE Narotam Sharma, Mining Inspector Jastinder Singh, sarpanches of Razapur, Nagla and other nearby villages and local people were among those present at the inauguration.

