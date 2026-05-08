AAP alleges illegal waste dumping in Chandigarh, demands high-level probe

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) submitted memorandums to Chandigarh’s Chief Conservator of Forests and the Chairman of the Pollution Control Committee on Thursday, calling for a high-level probe into reports of waste from dumping grounds being discarded across the city.

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Led by Chandigarh unit president Vijaypal Singh, the delegation warned that the illegal disposal of waste could trigger a severe groundwater and public health crisis. The party is demanding criminal action against officials and contractors involved.

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The delegation also met Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar and Mayor Saurabh Joshi, alleging that waste was being buried illegally in various city sectors. The delegation demanded direct monitoring of the investigation by the National Green Tribunal and immediate soil and groundwater analysis in the affected areas. The delegation also sought registration of FIRs against officials concerned and contractor and an independent inquiry into all illegal dumping sites.

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The delegation included AAP general secretary Omkar Singh Aulakh, rural president Jagpal, former Mayor Kuldeep Dhalor, chief spokesperson Yogesh Dhingra, state media in-charge Vikrant A Tanwar and treasurer JD Ghai.