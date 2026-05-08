icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / AAP alleges illegal waste dumping in Chandigarh, demands high-level probe

AAP alleges illegal waste dumping in Chandigarh, demands high-level probe

Submits memorandums to Chief Conservator of Forests and Chairman of the Pollution Control Committee

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:27 PM May 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) submitted memorandums to Chandigarh’s Chief Conservator of Forests and the Chairman of the Pollution Control Committee on Thursday, calling for a high-level probe into reports of waste from dumping grounds being discarded across the city.

Advertisement

Led by Chandigarh unit president Vijaypal Singh, the delegation warned that the illegal disposal of waste could trigger a severe groundwater and public health crisis. The party is demanding criminal action against officials and contractors involved.

Advertisement

The delegation also met Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar and Mayor Saurabh Joshi, alleging that waste was being buried illegally in various city sectors. The delegation demanded direct monitoring of the investigation by the National Green Tribunal and immediate soil and groundwater analysis in the affected areas. The delegation also sought registration of FIRs against officials concerned and contractor and an independent inquiry into all illegal dumping sites.

Advertisement

The delegation included AAP general secretary Omkar Singh Aulakh, rural president Jagpal, former Mayor Kuldeep Dhalor, chief spokesperson Yogesh Dhingra, state media in-charge Vikrant A Tanwar and treasurer JD Ghai.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts